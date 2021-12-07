Last Updated:

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Dec 7; Check Rates Across Major Cities

Petrol prices remained steady today, as did the diesel prices on Dec 7. Fuel prices in India have remained stable after the Centre announced a reduction in tax.

Written By
Piyushi Sharma
Fuel prices

(IMAGE: PTI)


The price of petrol remained steady today, as did the price of diesel. Fuel costs have remained stable after the Centre announced a reduction in excise duty on them over a month ago. The central government cut the price of fuel by Rs 5 and diesel by Rs 10. Following the Centre's lead, many states reduced their Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to further cut their prices. On November 30, Delhi became the most recent state to announce a reduction in the VAT on petrol and diesel. The Arvind Kejriwal government slashed petrol taxes from 30% to 19.4%, lowering the price by Rs 8. The current price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 95.41 per litre. Similarly, six days after the VAT decrease, fuel prices in Delhi remained steady at Rs 86.67 per litre on Tuesday.

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Steady On Dec 7

The price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 109.98 per litre. After the price drop, the price of a litre of diesel in the financial capital was Rs 94.14. On Friday, the price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, was Rs 104.67. In the eastern metropolitan city, however, the price of a litre of fuel was set at Rs 89.79. In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol was decreased to Rs 101.40, while the price of a litre of diesel was reduced to Rs 91.43. The price of petrol in Bhopal was Rs 107.23, while the price of diesel in the Madhya Pradesh capital was Rs 90.87. The price of a litre of petrol in Pune was Rs 109.52, while the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 92.31. The excise duty reduction implemented by the central government was the largest in history.

Fuel prices in India:

Mumbai

  • Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 95.41 per litre
  • Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

  • Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre
  • Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Jaipur

  • Petrol price in Jaipur: Rs 107.06
  • Diesel price in Jaipur: Rs 90.07

Gurgaon

  • Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 95.90
  • Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 87.11

Raipur

  • Petrol price in Raipur: Rs 101.11
  • Diesel price in Raipur: Rs 92.33

Guwahati

  • Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre
  • Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Ahmedabad

  • Petrol price in Ahmedabad: 95.13 per litre
  • Diesel price in Ahmedabad: Rs 89.12 per litre

(IMAGE: PTI)

READ | Japan denounces US decision to continue F-16 operations after jets dump fuel tanks
READ | British Airways set to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel to cut jet emissions: Reports
READ | Petrol and Diesel Prices: Delhi Continues At Rs 95.41/lt; Check Fuel Rate Across India
READ | Petrol And Diesel Prices remain steady on Dec 5; Check fuel rates across major cities
READ | Petrol prices & diesel prices remain steady on Dec 6; Check fuel rates across major cities
Tags: petrol prices, diesel prices, fuel prices
First Published:
COMMENT