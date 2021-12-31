Last Updated:

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Unaltered On Dec 31, 2021; Check Rates In Your City

Petrol prices

After a major reduction by the central government on Value Added Tax (VAT), fuel prices remain unchanged for more than a month now on the last day of the year. Delhi being the recent one to reduce value-added tax on petrol prices brought down the petrol prices by taking it down from the previous rate of Rs 103 to Rs 95 per litre. However, the price of diesel continues to remain the same. 

Earlier on Diwali eve, the Union government announced the highest-ever excise duty cut bringing down the rising fuel prices from an all-time high. In a major relief to the people who were struggling with the skyrocketing fuel rates, the government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 and of diesel by Rs 10 accordingly. Announcing the same, the Union Finance Ministry informed about the cuts in VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Following the cue, several BJP-ruled States also announced the cut on value-added tax on both petrol and diesel prices. 

However, the opposition-ruled states were yet to announce any reduction in excise duties. Later, Punjab and Rajasthan followed and announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices further giving relief to consumers. Meanwhile, a total of 24 states and union territories have reduced VAT in various proportions leading to a fall in fuel prices. While fuel prices remain unchanged on December 31, 2021, check out the rates in your city on Friday. 

Fuel prices in all major cities on December 31, 2021

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

  • Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Notably, oil manufacturing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum make changes in fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

