Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Unaltered On Dec 31, 2021; Check Rates In Your City

After a major reduction by the central government on Value Added Tax (VAT), fuel prices remain unchanged for more than a month now on the last day of the year. Delhi being the recent one to reduce value-added tax on petrol prices brought down the petrol prices by taking it down from the previous rate of Rs 103 to Rs 95 per litre. However, the price of diesel continues to remain the same.

Earlier on Diwali eve, the Union government announced the highest-ever excise duty cut bringing down the rising fuel prices from an all-time high. In a major relief to the people who were struggling with the skyrocketing fuel rates, the government had slashed the price of petrol by Rs 5 and of diesel by Rs 10 accordingly. Announcing the same, the Union Finance Ministry informed about the cuts in VAT on petrol and diesel prices. Following the cue, several BJP-ruled States also announced the cut on value-added tax on both petrol and diesel prices.

However, the opposition-ruled states were yet to announce any reduction in excise duties. Later, Punjab and Rajasthan followed and announced a reduction in petrol and diesel prices further giving relief to consumers. Meanwhile, a total of 24 states and union territories have reduced VAT in various proportions leading to a fall in fuel prices. While fuel prices remain unchanged on December 31, 2021, check out the rates in your city on Friday.

Fuel prices in all major cities on December 31, 2021

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.56 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

Chandigarh

Petrol - Rs 94.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 80.90 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

Notably, oil manufacturing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum make changes in fuel prices depending on international prices and overseas stock exchanges. Petrol and diesel costs differ from state to state and city to city, depending on the impact of local levies such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Image: PTI