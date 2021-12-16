Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Nearly A Month Across India; Check Rates

On Thursday, December 16, petrol and diesel prices have remained stable for over a month, with the exception of Delhi, where it has reduced a little recently. The Delhi government had already decided to lower the VAT on petrol, lowering the price of the fuel in the city by around Rs 8 per litre. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presided over a meeting of the Delhi cabinet that made the decision. According to officials, the VAT on petrol would be decreased from 30 % to 19.4% during a cabinet meeting led by Kejriwal, resulting in savings of roughly Rs 8 per litre.

According to sources, the price of petrol will drop from Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre after the VAT cut. Previously, the price of petrol in Delhi was higher than in the NCR cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where state governments announced a VAT cut after the Centre reduced fuel excise duty. The Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuels on the eve of Diwali, resulting in a considerable reduction in petrol and diesel prices across the country.

Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices On December 16

Fuel prices have been lowered by Rs 5 and diesel prices have been slashed by Rs 10. Some states, primarily those run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its supporters, have decreased the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel and petrol prices as a result of this decision. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.98, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 94.14.

Fuel prices:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

7. Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

(IMAGE: PTI)