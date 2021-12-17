Petrol Prices, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged For Over A Month, Check Rates Across India

On Friday, December 17, the price of petrol and diesel in India remained unchanged. The Delhi administration, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol. Petrol became Rs 8 cheaper per litre as a result of this, delivering much-needed relief to the general public. Prior to this, on the eve of Diwali in early November, the Narendra Modi government decided to lower the excise rate on petrol and diesel, which had been soaring and reaching new highs every day.

Petrol prices in the national capital were reduced to Rs 95.41 as a result of the Centre's tax decrease and the state's VAT reduction, and have stayed unchanged today. On the day, the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 109.98 a litre, the highest in the metropolitan city. The price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 104.67. The price of a litre of petrol in Chennai was Rs 101.40. On that day, the price of petrol in Ahmedabad was Rs 95.13 A litre of diesel in Delhi cost Rs 86.67. After the price drop, the retail price of diesel in Mumbai remained steady at Rs 94.14 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of a litre of diesel was set at Rs 89.79.

The price of diesel in Chennai was Rs 91.43 a litre, while a litre of diesel in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, cost Rs 90.87. Prices for petrol and diesel vary by state due to factors such as worldwide crude oil prices, VAT, and freight charges. Every day at 6 a.m., the oil marketing corporations change the price of petrol and diesel. Global crude oil prices fell on Friday, according to news agency Reuters, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears that new curbs would hurt fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets in general. At 0155 GMT, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil futures were down 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $72.21 a barrel. Brent crude futures dropped 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.91 a barrel.

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.14 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 95.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.67 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.43 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.79 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.87 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.62 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 85.01 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 94.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 81.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 86.80 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 95.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.47 per litre

