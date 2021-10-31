Last Updated:

Petrol Prices Hiked Again; Check Fuel Rates Across India On October 31

In Delhi, fuel rates were raised by 35 paise per litre, bringing the price of petrol to Rs 109.34 a litre.

Piyushi Sharma
Fuel prices

Image: UNSPLASH/ PTI


On October 31, petrol prices and diesel prices were increased again in India, bringing rates to their highest levels in the country. In Delhi, fuel rates were raised by 35 paise per litre, bringing the price of petrol to Rs 109.34 a litre. In the national capital, a litre of diesel costs Rs 98.07.

In Mumbai, petrol hit a record high of Rs 115.15 a litre, while diesel hit a new high of Rs 106.23. A litre of petrol costs Rs 109.79 in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 101.19 a litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 106.04, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 102.25.

Petrol prices and diesel prices hiked again by around 35 paise per litre

In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 118.07 per litre, which is 36 paise more expensive, and diesel costs Rs 107.50 per litre, which is 37 paise more expensive. On Monday and Tuesday, the fuel prices remained steady or climbed by 35 paise per litre for five days in a row.

Fuel prices vary from state to state, based on the amount of local taxes imposed. Oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum modify the prices of petrol and diesel. Every day at 6 am, the new pricing goes into effect. Because of differences in value-added taxes, local and freight charges, and other factors, fuel prices vary by state and city.

Check petrol and diesel prices in India for October 31

Mumbai

  • Petrol - Rs 115.15 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 106.23 per litre

Delhi

  • Petrol - Rs 109.34 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.07 per litre

Chennai

  • Petrol - Rs 106.04 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 102.25 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol - Rs 109.79 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 101.19 per litre

Bhopal

  • Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 107.50 per litre

Hyderabad

  • Petrol - Rs 113.72 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 106.98 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol - Rs 113.15 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 104.09 per litre

Guwahati

  • Petrol - Rs 105.37 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 97.98 per litre

Lucknow

  • Petrol - Rs 106.24 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 98.54 per litre

Gandhinagar

  • Petrol - Rs 105.82 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 105.54 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Petrol - Rs 106.15 per litre
  • Diesel - Rs 105.92 per litre

