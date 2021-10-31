Petrol Prices Hiked Again; Check Fuel Rates Across India On October 31

On October 31, petrol prices and diesel prices were increased again in India, bringing rates to their highest levels in the country. In Delhi, fuel rates were raised by 35 paise per litre, bringing the price of petrol to Rs 109.34 a litre. In the national capital, a litre of diesel costs Rs 98.07.

In Mumbai, petrol hit a record high of Rs 115.15 a litre, while diesel hit a new high of Rs 106.23. A litre of petrol costs Rs 109.79 in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 101.19 a litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 106.04, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 102.25.

Petrol prices and diesel prices hiked again by around 35 paise per litre

In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 118.07 per litre, which is 36 paise more expensive, and diesel costs Rs 107.50 per litre, which is 37 paise more expensive. On Monday and Tuesday, the fuel prices remained steady or climbed by 35 paise per litre for five days in a row.

Fuel prices vary from state to state, based on the amount of local taxes imposed. Oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum modify the prices of petrol and diesel. Every day at 6 am, the new pricing goes into effect. Because of differences in value-added taxes, local and freight charges, and other factors, fuel prices vary by state and city.

Check petrol and diesel prices in India for October 31

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 115.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.23 per litre

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 109.34 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.07 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 106.04 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.25 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 109.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.19 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.50 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 113.72 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.98 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 113.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.09 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.37 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.98 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 106.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.54 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.54 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.92 per litre

Image: UNSPLASH/ PTI