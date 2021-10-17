Petrol Prices Hiked For 4th Day In A Row, Check Fuel Rates Across India

After a major surge in prices of crude oil, fuel prices in India continued to touch new heights on Sunday, October 17. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 30-35 paise followed by a similar hike in diesel prices as well, due to which petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 105.84 per litre and the diesel price is Rs 94.57 per litre. Similarly, the price of petrol in Mumbai stands at Rs 111.77 per litre and the diesel price is Rs 102.52 per litre.

Notably, fuel prices witnessed a hike for fifth consecutive days starting from October 5, however, there was a two-day pause on October 12 and October 13. Earlier on October 14, petrol prices again a hike across the country followed by a rise in diesel prices as well. Currently, petrol prices have crossed the Rs 110 mark in many cities.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 17

Mumbai

Petrol price: Rs 111.77 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 102.52 per litre

New Delhi

Petrol price: Rs 105.84 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 94.57 per litre

Chennai

Petrol price: Rs 103.01 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 98.92 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol price: Rs 109.53 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 100.37 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol price: Rs 106.43 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 97.68 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol price: Rs 110.09 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 103.18 per litre

Patna

Petrol price: Rs 109.24 per litre

Diesel price: Rs 101.14 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 102.78 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.97 per litre

Centre's take on fuel price hike

Early in August, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained why the excise duty on fuel prices cannot be cut and had informed that the payments in lieu of past subsidised fuel pose limitations. According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and kerosene were sold at subsidised rates during the Congress-led UPA government. The then government had issued bonds to state-owned oil firms to make up for the difference in the artificially suppressed retail selling price of fuel and the cost, totalling Rs 1.34 lakh crore to the state-fule companies due to soaring international rates.

Hike in crude oil prices

With petrol prices touching the Rs 100 mark in several states across the country, diesel prices are also racing in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, etc. Petrol and diesel prices have hiked for the 14th and 17th times in two and three weeks, respectively.

Meanwhile, the state-owned fuel retailers have started passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October due to a jump in prices of international benchmark Brent crude. For the first time in the last seven years, crude oil prices are likely to touch the mark of USD 84 per barrel. Earlier on September 13, crude was trading at USD 73.51. Thereafter, India, a net importer of oil, is witnessing a major impact on its prices of petrol and diesel.

Image: PTI