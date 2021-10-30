Petrol Prices Hiked For Fifth Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates Across India On Oct 30

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, October 30, increased for the fifth consecutive day across India. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol and diesel prices hiked by 35 paise in Delhi.

Petrol in the national capital costs Rs 108.99 per litre while diesel price is Rs 97.72 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs 105.86 per litre and petrol price is Rs 114.81 per litre.

Check out fuel prices in India for October 30

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 108.64 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.37 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 114.47 per litre

Diesel: Rs 105.49 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 112.43 per litre

Diesel: Rs 103.35 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 105.43 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.59 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 113.00 per litre

Diesel: Rs 106.22 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 109.12 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.49 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 117.35 per litre

Diesel: Rs 106.76 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 104.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.24 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 105.56 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.83 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 110.54 per litre

Diesel: Rs 104.25 per litre

Fuel rate hike

As the petrol rates have crossed the Rs 100 mark in several cities, diesel prices have also gone up in many states including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Meanwhile, due to a hike in prices of international benchmark Brent crude, the state-owned fuel retailers have begun passing a larger incidence of cost to consumers since the beginning of October month.

According to the government, the excise duty on petrol and diesel is increased to mop up gains which otherwise would have accrued to customers from international oil rates crashing to $19 per barrel. Since then, the international prices have recovered to $85, excise duty on petrol has stood at Rs 32.9 per litre while diesel remained at Rs 31.8 per litre. Brent oil represents the Indian crude basket, is up by 0.10% from its closing price as it is currently valued at $84.47 per barrel. Crude oil demand is increasing across the board due to the restoration of economic activity following the pandemic. while its prices are rising due to a lack of supply.

(Image: UNSPLASH/PTI)