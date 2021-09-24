Last Updated:

Petrol Prices Remain Constant For 19th Day In A Row, Diesel Rates Up By 20 Paise

Petrol prices in most cities around the country remained constant for 19th day in a row, however diesel rates were slightly hiked on Friday. Check fuel rates.

Written By
Aayush Anandan
On Friday, September 24, petrol prices remained constant across the country for the 19th day in a row, however, there has been an increase in diesel prices. The diesel rates have been increased by 20 paise. The most recent fuel price adjustment occurred on September 5, when both auto fuel prices were reduced by 15 paise each. The price of petrol in New Delhi was recently reduced to Rs 101.19 per litre, while the price of diesel was down to Rs 88.62 per litre. Prices in the national capital remained unchanged on Tuesday. This is the first time since the mammoth increase in July that there has been an increase in the prices. 

Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata continue to sell petrol at the same prices they did previously. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel is Rs 96.41 per litre. Notably, on May 29, this year, the country's financial centre became the first metro in the country to sell petrol for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol prices

  • Mumbai: Rs 107.26 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 101.19 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 98.96 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 101.62 per litre
  • Bhopal: Rs 109.63 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Rs 105.26 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Rs 104.70 per litre
  • Guwahati: Rs 97.05 per litre
  • Lucknow: Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel prices

  • Mumbai: Rs 96.41 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 88.82 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 93.46 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 91.92 per litre
  • Bhopal: Rs 97.65 per litre
  • Hyderabad: Rs 96.92 per litre
  • Bengaluru: Rs 94.27 per litre
  • Guwahati: Rs 88.23 per litre
  • Lucknow: Rs 89.23 per litre

Petrol and diesel prices internationally

Oil prices fell below $74 a barrel on Monday, September 20, in international markets, owing to investor risk aversion, which weighed on stock markets and increased US dollar rates. Fuel costs fluctuate around the country due to taxes paid by the federal government and state governments, such as VAT and freight charges, which account for over half of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel. State-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum modify both essential fuel rates on a daily basis. Any adjustments are done at 6 a.m. IST every day, based on the average price of benchmark crude oil in the worldwide market and foreign exchange rates.

