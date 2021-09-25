Petrol Prices Remain Constant For 20th Day In A Row; Diesel Rates Constant After Hike

On Saturday, September 25, petrol and diesel prices remain constant across the country for the 20th day in a row. The diesel prices are constant after it was hiked by 20 paise on Friday, September 24. The most recent fuel price adjustment occurred on September 5, when both auto fuel prices were reduced by 15 paise each. The price of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 101.19 per litre, while the price of diesel is Rs 88.62 per litre. Prices in the metropolitan cities remain unchanged on Saturday. Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata continue to sell petrol at the same prices they did previously. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel is Rs 96.41 per litre. Notably, on May 29, this year, the country's financial centre became the first metro in the country to sell petrol for more than Rs 100 per litre.

Fuel prices in India

Petrol prices

Mumbai: Rs 107.26 per litre

Delhi: Rs 101.19 per litre

Chennai: Rs 98.96 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 101.62 per litre

Bhopal: Rs 109.63 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 105.26 per litre

Bengaluru: Rs 104.70 per litre

Guwahati: Rs 97.05 per litre

Lucknow: Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel prices

Mumbai: Rs 96.41 per litre

Delhi: Rs 88.82 per litre

Chennai: Rs 93.46 per litre

Kolkata: Rs 91.92 per litre

Bhopal: Rs 97.65 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs 96.92 per litre

Bengaluru: Rs 94.27 per litre

Guwahati: Rs 88.23 per litre

Lucknow: Rs 89.23 per litre

Petrol and Diesel not under GST

During the 45th meeting of the Goods and Service Tax Council (GST), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on September 17 had stated that subsuming the current excise duty and VAT into one national rate would impact revenues. She added, "The GST Council, keeping this factor in mind, felt now is not the time to bring Petrol and Diesel under GST." Earlier, it was assumed that GST is the only solution for the problem of near-record high petrol and diesel rates in the country, as it would end the cascading effect of tax on tax.

Petrol and diesel prices internationally

Oil prices fell below $74 a barrel on Monday, September 20, in international markets, owing to investor risk aversion, which weighed on stock markets and increased US dollar rates. Fuel costs fluctuate around the country due to taxes paid by the federal government and state governments, such as VAT and freight charges, which account for over half of the retail selling price of petrol and diesel. State-run oil marketing corporations (OMCs) such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Bharat Petroleum modify both essential fuel rates on a daily basis. Any adjustments are done at 6 a.m. IST every day, based on the average price of benchmark crude oil in the worldwide market and foreign exchange rates.

IMAGE: PTI