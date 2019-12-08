Petrol Station Worker Helped Police Nab The Culprits In The Disha Case

A worker at the petrol station on NH4 helped the police in identifying one of the accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case. This witness denied selling petrol to Jollu Shiva - one of the accused - and informed police the next day about his encounter with them. He narrated the entire story to Republic Media Network. Not very far from the culvert where Disha's body was burnt, is a petrol station where the accused had unsuccessfully tried to buy petrol from. On November 28, at around 1 am, a staff member from the petrol pump was approached by a "young man in his early 20s who looked tensed" and was "looking cautious".

Speaking exclusively to Republic, the witness said: "He had a plastic bottle in hand and he was looking to buy two litres of petrol. He was in a rush and was completely tensed. He was not able to answer my questions. I asked him where his vehicle was and he replied saying 10 kilometers. That is when I sensed he was not telling the truth. Why would someone park their vehicle so far from here and travel all the way to this place ignoring all the pumps in between. There are a number of petrol pumps he would have come across throughout the way. That is why I refused to sell him petrol."

The witness added that following his refusal the person walked towards the national highway and took a left. Because his behaviour was different from how a normal customer would approach buying fuel he decided to follow him. "I followed him for a bit to find if he was telling the truth. He had someone else with him. There also was a truck which was moving with them as if they were together", said the petrol station worker.

The petrol pump staff said he came across the news of Disha the next day through media and immediately "dialled 100" as he thought "it must be him". He was called by the police twice during which he helped them by identifying Jollu Shiva who came looking to buy petrol at midnight. It was this witness who helped police in cracking Disha's case. According to the police, all four accused in the case were killed in an encounter while they attempted to flee.

