Petrol To Now Cost Rs 97.17 Per Litre, Diesel Rs 89.74 In Goa After Central Excise Duty Cut

With the reduction of excise duty on fuel by the Centre, petrol will now cost Rs 97.17 per litre in Goa, while diesel will cost Rs 89.74 per litre, an industry stakeholder said on Sunday.

A source in the Goa government said the Pramod Sawant-led dispensation will not further reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel as it “might hurt the economy".

Goa levies 26% VAT on petrol and 22% on diesel.

The Centre on Saturday announced a record Rs 8 per litre cut in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 reduction on diesel.

A senior official from the All Goa Petrol Pump Dealers' Association said following the central government's move, the petrol will now cost Rs 97.17 per litre in the coastal state and the diesel will be available at Rs 89.74 per litre.

Goa has a network of 130 dealers of petrol/diesel.

The petrol and diesel prices were slashed last time in November 2021, on the eve of the Diwali festival.

Image: PTI

