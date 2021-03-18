'Petty Mentality': Rabri Devi Slams Uttarakhand CM Rawat's Regressive Ripped-jeans Remarks

A day after Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat said that women and girls wearing ripped jeans do not provide the 'right environment' at home for children, former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi slammed Rawat for his sexist and regressive remark, calling it a 'petty and frivolous mentality'.

Rabri Devi said, "Determining identity and rites based on clothing is indicative of a petty and frivolous mentality. Has a person of an anti-women hateful mindset been honoured by BJP by giving him the post of Chief Minister?" READ | 'Comparing PM Modi to Lord Ram unacceptable': ex-Uttarakhand CM rebukes Tirath Singh Rawat

Tirath Singh Rawat's 'Ripped Jeans' Remark

Just days after taking charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister, BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat sparked a controversy with his comments on women wearing ripped jeans. The newly sworn-in Uttarakhand CM opined that women and girls wearing ripped jeans do not provide the 'right environment' at home for children.

Recalling his conversation with a lady on a flight who used to run an NGO, the Uttarakhand CM expressed his distaste for women wearing ripped jeans. Elaborating on the incident, Rawat also said that he questioned the 'cultural values' she imparted to her children by wearing ripped jeans. The 56-year-old politician also remarked that by wearing ripped jeans parents set a 'bad example' for children at home, adding that such behavior leads to substance abuse and drug consumption.

“Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernization when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parent set for children,” he said at the workshop organized by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday.

Tirath Singh Rawat takes charge of Uttarakhand

Replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat, former BJP Uttarakhand chief Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as the 9th Chief Minister of the hill state on March 10. Active in politics for two decades, Rawat has been a former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamseva Sangh (RSS). In 2019, he was elected as a Member of Parliament to the 17th Lok Sabha. In 2012, he was elected as MLA and went on to become the chief of Uttarakhand's BJP unit in 2013. Previously, he was the first education minister of the state when Uttarakhand was formed in 2000.