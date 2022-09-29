PFI-affiliated Body Calls Ban On Outfit 'undemocratic'; Vows To Challenge Move In Court

After the central government hammered the Popular Front of India (PFI) under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and banned the group and its affiliates including its student wing - Campus Front of India (CFI) for five years by declaring them an "unlawful association", the CFI has now issued a statement and called the ban "anti-constitutional".

The CFI in its statement has called the ban against itself "undemocratic and anti-constitutional" and said that they will challenge the central government's decision. However, the student wing of the PFI said that it is stopping all the activities per the law.

"Many educated youths who were part of the organisation have now been active in the various spheres of social activities. CFI has maintained constitutional and democratic values and not promoted activities against our law. Hence, as an organisation that, in accordance with the law, concede the ban order by the MHA and will be stopping all activities of the organisation in India with immediate effect," CFI said in a statement.

CFI to challenge ban in court

In its statement, the CFI further stated, "At the same time, we reject all the allegations against the Campus Front in connection with PFI as baseless and fabricated. It will be challenged in court after discussion with legal experts by the concerned persons." It also directed students who had associated with PFI to not conduct any programme or activity in the name of the organisation.

"We request to all the students who had associated with the CFI previously, to not conduct any programme or activity in the name of the organisation. We are not responsible for using the name or banner of the organisation for any programme or activity or social media posts and comments," the statement further said.

PFI banned

Earlier, on September 27, the Union government banned the PFI and its affiliate organisations for a period of five years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation in Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations" in the exercise of the powers under the UAPA.

Image: Twitter/@CampusFrontInd