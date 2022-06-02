PFI Allegedly Raised Funds From China & Gulf; Deposit Pattern & CAA-Hathras Links Emerge

In a massive development, Republic has accessed key investigative agency inputs pertaining to the Popular Front of India (PFI) which allege that the controversial organisation was allegedly raising funds from Gulf nations. A link implying PFI raised funds more than Rs 1 crore from China has also allegedly emerged, agency sources added.

As per the evidence with agencies, PFI had formed District Executive Committees in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to raise funds. Intriguingly, a Chinese link of fundraising also emerged during the PMLA investigation in the Hathras case.

KA Rauf Sherif, a PFI member and Campus Front of India (CFI) national general secretary, allegedly received more than Rs 1 crore in his bank account in the guise of mask trading with China, according to the dossier details accessed by Republic.

Rauf was an employee of M/s Race International LLC Oman. It is a Chinese-controlled company based in Oman. The firm claims to be in the trading business involving the transfer of funds between China and Oman. He had also allegedly visited China twice in 2019 and 2020.

Kaleem Pasha, a worker of PFI's political wing SDPI, who was allegedly involved in the Banglore riots, also allegedly received Rs 5 lakh from a Chinese-controlled company Jumpmonkey Promotions India Pvt Ltd, agency sources added.

'Over Rs 1 crore deposited in 15 PFI & RIF bank accounts,' agency inputs state

Over Rs 1 crore was allegedly deposited in 15 bank accounts of PFI and one of its organisations named Rehab India Foundation (RIF) from December 1, 2019, till January 6, 2020. The deposits were made in form of cash and IMPS using mobile phones. The deposit amount was kept generally between Rs 5000 and below Rs 50,000 in order to avoid disclosure of the identity of the depositor, sources state.

Notably, according to the sources in government agencies, the scrutiny of deposits and withdrawals from the bank accounts of PFI and RFI has allegedly revealed a direct correlation between dates of deposits and withdrawal of money from these bank accounts and dates of demonstration against CAA.

This development comes a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached at least 33 bank accounts of PFI and RIF in the ongoing case against them in the money laundering case. A total amount of Rs 68,62,081 has been provisionally attached under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

'Their rightful place is behind bars'

Speaking to Republic, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that those indulging in money laundering and illegal activities should be behind bars. He also congratulated ED for their excellent work.

"ED should be congratulated for the excellent work it is doing. Keeping the country safe and punishing the perpetrators of crime. People, individuals and organisations that are indulged in money laundering will not be spared for trying to destabilise the country and indulge in illegal activity. Their rightful place is behind bars," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.