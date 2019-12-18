PFI's Assam President Arrested Over Instigating Violence Amid Anti-CAA Protest

In a recent development, the Popular Front of India’s (PFI) Assam President Ameen Ul Haq has been arrested in connection with the arson and the violence that took place outside the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. There are allegations on Ameen Ul Haq for instigating the mob to set public property on fire. This incident took place on December 12, the day when the Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment), Bill. Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma had accused three organisations of being involved in the attack.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on violence in Assam

Speaking about the violence that has erupted in various parts of Assam amidst the anti-CAA protest, Himanta Biswa Sarma in a press conference said that the Popular Front of India (PFI), Campus Front of India (CFI) and president of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) were involved in the attack on the Dispur secretariat on December 11. The Finance Minister of Assam also informed the media that the government may seek CBVI’s probe into the matter.

Talking about a particular “person” responsible for instigation in Assam, Sarma said that this person is an academician working with a central government educational institution. He added that this “person” was seen instructing the attackers over his mobile phone, to set ablaze Janata Bhawan, the state secretariat in Guwahati. “The person was heard saying: ‘Go and burn the Janata Bhawan’, said Sarma.

Himanta Sarma also added, “There was a big conspiracy to burn Janata Bhawan. It was a planned attack”. “Youth Congress leader Kamrul Islam Choudhury was seen shaking hands at the site of arson near Dispur. We have found the involvement of PFI and CFI in the incident. There was a person who was asking the arsonist to burn the secretariat,” he said.

Anti-CAA protests by students

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

