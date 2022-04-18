PFI Ban Discussed In MHA Meet, Top Officers Discuss Modalities: Sources

In a key Ministry of Home Affairs meeting on Monday, a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) was discussed, sources told Republic Media Network. The Union government is likely to ban the outfit soon.

Formed in 2006, this outfit has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- Social Democratic Party of India came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. As per sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ample amount of evidence paving for this outfit to be outlawed. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI.

On April 15, Republic TV had first broken that the Centre is likely to ban PFI. Sources revealed that both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), which was banned in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attack in the United States.

To support its claim, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been part of both outfits. On the other hand, the ED revealed in its report that PFI played a key role in mobilising money for the anti-CAA protests.

PFI is suspected to be involved in these cases:

Series of killings of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala

Chopping of Professor TJ Joseph's hand for which 13 PFI workers were found guilty

6 individuals linked with PFI were arrested for plotting to kill BJYM president & Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya

Incitement of violence during the anti-CAA protests

23 Love Jihad cases being probed by NIA

47 PFI members linked with 2020 Delhi riots

PFI says 'Centre Has No Genuine Reason To Ban Outfit'

Meanwhile, PFI said that the Centre has no genuine reason to ban the outfit. It also stated that it has not received any letter from the Union Government in this regard.

"We have not received any letter from any Union Minister or anywhere. There is no genuine reason to ban PFI. The government doesn't have any legal reason to ban us," PFI General Secretary told Republic Media Network.