PFI Ban: UAPA Tribunal Upholds Ban Imposed By Centre On Vexed Outfit And Its Affiliates

In a big win for the government, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal on Tuesday upheld the ban imposed by the Centre on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates. The judgement was passed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma. UAPA Tribunal has also forwarded the judgement to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On September 28, 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its eight associates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The PFI ban was a result of MHA's allegation of the controversial organisation of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

Once an outfit is banned under the UAPA, a tribunal is set up by the union government to adjudicate whether there is sufficient ground for the decision.

The PFI affiliates include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI) All India Imams Council (AIC) National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

PFI ban: NIA files fifth chargesheet in terror funding case

NIA recently charge-sheeted PFI in a case relating to a criminal conspiracy aimed at destabilising and dismembering the country. "NIA's investigations in the case have also exposed a trail of funding by PFI to its terror operatives and weapons trainers across the country, both in cash and through regular bank transfers, in the guise of payment of salaries. All these PFI trainers have been arrested in cases registered either by the NIA or by different state police forces."

The NIA has also frozen 37 bank accounts of the Popular Front of India as well as 40 bank accounts related to individuals linked to PFI.

"PFI had hatched plans for its Army/militia to wage a war to disintegrate and dismember the Indian Republic, as constituted by the Constitution of India, to establish an Islamic Caliphate," read the NIA statement.