PFI-BMC Controversy: Officials Say They Were 'unaware' Of The Charges

A massive political faceoff has taken place in Mumbai with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis targeting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for roping in Popular Front of India (PFI) for the burial of "COVID 19 death of Muslim patients". The "communication", signed by Dr.Padmaja Keskar, Executive Health Officer, BMC has been addressed to eight hospitals in Mumbai.

The communication reads, "Whenever there is suspected COVID 19 death / COVID 19 death of Muslim patient, all hospital incharge are directed to inform the following four coordinators from Popular Front of India... Task Force Team from Popular Front of India will facilitate the burial of Muslim dead bodies."

'Other Muslim organizations are also involved'

Republic TV spoke to Dr Padmaja Keskar and Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. When asked on what basis was PFI, which faces some serious allegations, roped in, Keskar told Republic TV, "I am not aware of the charges. This was done on humanitarian grounds. They had approached. They volunteered for it and that is why we allowed them."

Kakani clarified that this wasn't a circular but rather a communication from the executive health officer. "The NGO had approached us. It is possible that the executive health officer wasn't aware of the charges against the organization. They are not the only organiszation. There are other Muslim organizations also involved," said Kakani.

When pressed further as to how BMC could have roped in an organisation that is under the scanner of Central investigative agencies, Kakani said, "We will surely look into the matter. We will consult the police and find out if there are any charges levelled against the organisation. We will take the necessary action."

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social media targetting the government. "Shocked to know that BMC giving legitimacy to organisation like Popular Front of India (PFI), allegedly known for anti-national and anti-social activities," tweeted Fadnavis. PFI has responded to the allegations levelled against them. Anis Ahmed, general secretary, PFI said that they made a proposal before BMC which was accepted. Ahmed claims that similar proposals were made to various corporations across the country which also included BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

