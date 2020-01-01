''PFI Brainwashed Muslims'', Says Mohsin Raza On PFI's Role In Anti-CAA Violence In UP

After citing several reports and investigations that established a Popular Front of India (PFI) link in the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, Uttar Pradesh Minorities Minister Mohsin Raza has said that PFI is another version and part of SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) which is banned for its radical Islamist extremism. Raza further opined that PFI is somehow backed by Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

"The whole country should know that there used to be a terrorist organization called SIMI which was banned. But the people with such extremist ideologies still exist and such people have formed PFI in Kerala. PFI's reach from Kerala to Uttar Pradesh makes it evident that PFI is backed by ISI and is acting on the instructions of ISI,''said the Uttar Pradesh Minorities Minister.

'Such an ideology leads to terrorism'

Raza also spoke of the literature that was found during the crackdown. He said, "The literature that has been found, the letters that were circulated, they all clearly indicate radical ideology. Such an ideology leads to terrorism".

Speaking to Republic TV, Raza said that evidence has been found with PFI links and the same has been forwarded to Home Ministry for further discussion. He reiterated PFI's ideology to be radical and urged to check their website which spoke of radical ideologies and extremism. "What is the job of this organization? This organization can only brainwash Muslims and lead them to radical extremism,'' added Raza. He also spoke of foreign funding being received by the organization and added that the government is probing the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh had written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on PFI. The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and PFI have come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. The request was made in the backdrop of a probe conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police which found PFI's involvement in the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) that took place on December 19.

Earlier, Republic TV had found that the SDPI and PFI had come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence while protesting against the amended Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading misleading information with regards to the Act. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth.

