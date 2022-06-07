PFI Claims ED 'targeting' Outfit Because Of RSS; 'people Of India With Us'

Cornered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Gulf-linked PMLA case, the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Tuesday claimed that it was being 'targetted' because it was opposing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In a live address, PFI Chairman O.M.A Salam called the outfit's movement a 'divine mission' and stated that even if their assets were frozen by the ED, the people stood by them.

"People know PFI has nothing to hide. The only reason we are being targeted is that we are opposing the RSS. The awam is with us. We are making people aware of fascism. It is a divine mission, this movement is not political. You can freeze accounts of PFI but even if people are poor, they are ready to give us whatever is needed. We have had a word with millions of people. Have you built jails for millions of people? The people of India are powerful," said O.M.A Salam.

Launching a tirade against the RSS, the PFI Chairman dubbed the organization as the 'enemy of India'. "India is not equal to RSS. I appeal to the international community, RSS is not India. These people are the enemy of India. We are different than them, our image gets maligned due to the RSS people," he claimed.

ED Action Against PFI

The ED on Wednesday froze bank accounts of the PFI in an ongoing PMLA investigation. The ED has provisionally attached 23 bank accounts of PFI having a collective balance of Rs. 59 lakh and 10 bank accounts of PFI’s front organization Rehab India Foundation (RIF) with a balance of Rs. 9.50 lakhs. A total amount of Rs. 68,62,081 has thus been provisionally attached under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

During ED’s investigation, it was also alleged that PFI, which has a well-structured & organized presence in Gulf countries for mobilization of funds as part of criminal conspiracy, allegedly sent these proceeds of crime secretly and clandestinely to India through underground and illegal channels. This was done by way of foreign remittances into the bank accounts of sympathizers, office bearers, members, and their relatives and associates in India and thereafter, transferred to the bank accounts of PFI, RIF, and other individuals/entities. A link implying PFI raised funds more than Rs 1 crore from China has also allegedly emerged, agency sources added.

Meanwhile, the organization's alleged role in the June 3 Kanpur Violence is also under the scanner.