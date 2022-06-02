PFI Condemns ED Action Against Its Bank Accounts, Calls It A 'misuse Of Power'

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday issued a clarification calling the Enforcement Directorate (ED) crackdown a 'misuse of power'. The PFI called the ED's a part of the ongoing 'repressive steps' taken against the organization over the last few years.

"It becomes once again clear that the agency is acting as mere pawns of the political masters by going after people’s movements, NGOs, human rights organizations, opposition parties, media, and any democratic voices in the country that are critical of the ruling party," said the organization in a statement.

The outfit further claimed that the deposits to its accounts for the duration of 13 years were nothing but 'normal for the functioning of a nationwide social movement'. It claimed that the amount included deposits done during the collection drives for major calamities faced by India in which Popular Front carried 'exemplary relief and rescue services'.

"The stated figures by the ED are not at all astonishing and no great investigation is needed by an agency like ED as we have already filed every penny of the collections to the income tax. This proves it is nothing but sensationalizing of figures. Another important fact to be noted is that during 2020 many media reported that Rs 120 Crore was collected by Popular Front, the current statement of Rs 60 Crore negates the earlier fake claim and proves that these agencies feed fake information to media to target organizations like ours," it claimed.

PFI says 'BJP has always misused the ED'

Calling it a 'trend', PFI raised how in a similar manner, accounts of NGOs like Amnesty International and Green Peace were also frozen. "There is already a trend in the country that corrupt politicians from all parties are joining the BJP to save their tainted wealth, fearing the ED vendetta in the form of investigations," it stated.

"Going by the way the BJP has always misused the ED and other agencies to target and silence opposition, the action against Popular Front is not surprising," PFI said, adding that the body will not be intimidated by the action.

ED on Wednesday froze bank accounts of the PFI in an ongoing PMLA investigation. The ED has provisionally attached 23 bank accounts of PFI having a collective balance of Rs. 59 lakh and 10 bank accounts of PFI’s front organization Rehab India Foundation (RIF) with a balance of Rs. 9.50 lakhs. A total amount of Rs. 68,62,081 has thus been provisionally attached under Section 5 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.