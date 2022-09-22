PFI Condemns NIA-ED Raids At Party Offices Across 11 States; Says 'will Never Surrender'

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday condemned the raids and 'unjust arrests' by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its leaders and alleged that the NIA's 'baseless' claims were aimed at "creating an atmosphere of terror".

In a statement against the nationwide crackdown, the PFI said it will "never ever surrender" to the action taken by a "totalitarian regime".

"NEC condemns the nationwide raids by the NIA and ED and the unjust arrests and the harassment of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organization. NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror," it said.

"Popular Front will never ever surrender on any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country," the outfit added.

NIA crackdown on PFI: Over 100 activists arrested

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the NIA, ED, and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations. As many as 300 NIA officers are involved in the raids at over 80 locations across the country.

Officials said the searches were taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Assam (9), Tamil Nadu (10), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Delhi and Puducherry (3 each), and Rajasthan (2).

The PFI in a statement, said, "Raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of the Popular Front of India. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's move to use agencies to silence dissenting voices."

Meanwhile, more than 50 members of the PFI protested against the raids outside the party office in the Dindigul district today. PFI and SDPI workers also staged a protest in Karnataka's Mangaluru against the raids, following which they were detained by the state police. Some PFI workers sat on the road in protest against the NIA raid at the party office in Chennai.

(With inputs from agency)