Crackdown On PFI: 25 Persons Arrested, UP Police Raids 23 Locations Over Anti-CAA Violence

In a massive crackdown on the Popular Front of India, the Uttar Pradesh police is simultaneously conducting raids in 23 locations across 8 districts of the state on Thursday. This comes after 25 alleged PFI workers were arrested late on Wednesday. As per sources, the police has uncovered direct links between active PFI members and the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Linkages between PFI and SIMI

Republic TV has learnt that the UP government has submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The report clearly nails the role of the PFI in perpetrating violence. As per sources, the National Investigation Agency would be leaving for Lucknow to examine the evidence provided by the UP government.

The scope of the investigation has been widened with the funding of PFI coming under the scanner. Sources reveal that the NIA has gathered information about the activities of other radical outfits such as the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in the last two years. The agency reportedly suspects linkages between SIMI and PFI across states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, UP and Madhya Pradesh.

'Home Ministry will take up the issue'

Incidentally, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also recently confirmed that the Centre would probe the role of the PFI. He contended that the outfit had close links with SIMI. Moreover, he alleged that they were involved in criminal activities.

Ravi Shankar Prasad remarked, "It's true that the role of PFI is showing up. Home Ministry will take up the issue. They have close ties to SIMI and are allegedly involved in criminal activities."

Pre-planned conspiracy to incite violence?

Republic TV has been consistently investigating the alleged role of the Social Democratic Party of India and the PFI in anti-CAA violence. Their involvement is also suspected in the Mangaluru protests. As per sources, the SDPI allegedly began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards.

Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. People were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

