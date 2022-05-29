'PFI Given Free Hand In Kerala': BJP Attacks Pinarayi Govt Over Alappuzha Sloganeering

A day after the Kerala High Court expressed shock over children being used to raise provocative slogans at political rallies, a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader made a derogatory remark against the judiciary on Saturday.

PFI's state committee member named Yahya Thangal was heard saying in a viral video that the courts were shocked by their rallies because the "judges were wearing saffron underwear."

This came a day after the High Court took serious note of a rally organized by the organization in Alappuzha, where a minor boy was seen shouting, "(Hindus) & (Christians) should buy rice and flowers for their last rites if they can't live decently."

'Kerala govt providing covert support to PFI'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday condemned the distasteful remarks against the judiciary as well as the controversial rally and accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of giving a free hand to the extremist group in Kerala.

Speaking to Republic, Union minister of state V Muraleedharan said, "The action against the PFI was delayed but I appreciate that those involved in sloganeering case were taken into custody. Such things happen in Kerala repeatedly because of the covert support of the government. The CPI-M has taken a lenient view against terrorist activities and its groups."

Raising similar concerns, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "The Kerala govt is not taking strict action against the PFI. They have given a free hand to hold rallies in the state, despite the Kerala HC calling it an extremist organization."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Siddharth Nath Singh said the PFI would have to face serious consequences if they ever try to enter Uttar Pradesh.

PFI sloganeering case: Minor boy's father taken into custody

On Saturday, the Kerala Police arrested the father of the minor boy, who had courted controversy by raising provocative slogans during the PFI march on May 21.

Justifying his son's action, the man told reporters that the controversial slogan was not taught by anyone but the boy had learnt it while attending similar programmes.

"We used to take part in the PFI's programmes. He had learnt the slogan when he attended a protest programme against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). I don't understand why it has become a controversy now. What offence did he commit to be harassed like this?" he told media before taken into custody.

So far, 20 persons have been arrested and remanded in the case and more people were being taken into custody for questioning from various places, he said. According to PTI sources, the boy would be sent for counselling at a government centre soon.

Meanwhile, PFI activists staged a protest in Palluruthy against the police custody of the boy's father. Erattuepetta resident Anas, who carried the minor boy on his shoulders, was the first person to be arrested in the case.

(With inputs from agency)