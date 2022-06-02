PFI Hits Back At Assam CM's Charge; Asserts 'using Scapegoat To Cover-up Custodial Death'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) had a role in the Batadraba police station violence and demanded a ban on the radical outfit. Responding to the allegations, the PFI has now slammed the BJP government for its "failure" in maintaining law and order in the state.

Speaking to Republic, PFI Secretary Anis Ahmed said, "the Chief Minister's own image is tainted, therefore he is making PFI the scapegoat. He is making such statements to be in the news and to run away from his responsibility. These are all fake allegations. The fact is that law and order have collapsed since BJP came to power in Assam."

He went on to say that all the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states were making sensational statements to compete with one another to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "All the BJP Chief Ministers are competing with each other to replace the PM. With each comment, they go one step ahead of the other," said Ahmed.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Assam CM and BJP leader Sarma alleged that PFI was involved in the Batadraba violence where an angry mob set ablaze a police station following the alleged death of a fish seller in custody. "PFI, CFI should be banned. PFI was involved in the Batadraba violence. I'll visit Batadraba in the last week of this month," he told the media.

Ban RSS before PFI: AIUDF jumps to defend

Reacting to the call for PFI's ban, the All India United Democratic Front accused the Assam government of trying to save face by blaming the outfit. Speaking to Republic, AIUDF legislator Dr. Rafiqul Islam said, instead of PFI, the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) should be banned first.