The Popular front of India (PFI) on Friday issued an open threat over the demands of a ban on loudspeakers atop mosques. PFI Mumbra President Matin Shekhani warned that if one touches the loudspeaker, the outfit will not spare them.

"Some people are trying to disrupt peace. Some have problems with Azaan while some have problems with madrassas and mosques. PFI wants peace, but don't provoke us otherwise we won't spare. If any mosques, madrassa or loudspeaker is touched, PFI will lead the struggle," Shekhani warned.

The controversy started when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray raised the issue of high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques. Thackeray has demanded the removal of speakers atop mosques before May 3 and warned the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if his demand was not met by the deadline.

Reacting to PFI's threat, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said that he himself wants peace but if someone challenges him, then he will play Hanuman Chalisa in Mumbra.

"Raj Thackeray has asked everyone to follow the court's order. If you want to party, it can be done inside four walls there is no need for loudspeakers. If you will use loudspeaker, then will also play Hanuman Chalisa outside Mosques," Jadhav said.

Demand for action against non-compliance to HC order on removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has demanded compliance of the Bombay High Court's ruling given in 2016, in which it had directed the removal of illegal speakers installed at religious places, including mosques in Maharashtra. The plea also demanded action against the police who failed to act on the HC's order in this regard.

"The Maharashtra police did not comply with the High Court's clear order given in 2016 to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from all religious places in the state on the public interest litigation filed by us. Therefore, in 2018, we again filed a contempt petition in the High Court against that. The plea could not be heard during the Coronavirus pandemic," petitioner Santosh Pachalag from Navi Mumbai was quoted as saying in a release.

"However, in order to give justice to people, the contempt petition should be heard as soon as possible and strict action should be taken against the police for violating the rules and for not following the court order," he said.

Image: Republic World