Days after being banned by the Centre, the Popular Front of India (PFI) issued an open threat to the RSS in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. A message was scribbled on a road in the Bantwal Taluk saying 'We will be back with a vengeance. Watch out for us'. As per sources, this message was written by PFI workers at night. Police officials visited the spot on Tuesday, sources added. Meanwhile, members of the Hindu Jagarna association requested the cops to take action against the miscreants behind this incident.

Crackdown on PFI

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 27, the PFI and its affiliate organisations were banned under UAPA for a period of 5 years. Besides the PFI, its affiliates - Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala have been declared as "unlawful associations". However, the Social Democratic Party of India was not banned.

On September 22, the ED, NIA, and state police conducted raids at 93 locations in 15 states - Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of the top PFI leaders and members in connection with 5 cases registered by the NIA. During the raids, incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons and a large number of digital devices were seized. While 45 PFI cadres were arrested, over 270 more members were taken into custody subsequently.

According to the Centre, the PFI and its affiliates had been engaging in unlawful activities which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. This includes chopping off a limb of a professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organizations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target powerful people and places and destruction of property. Moreover, The office-bearers and cadres of the PFI were accused of raising funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, hawala, etc., and using them to carry out various criminal, unlawful and terrorist activities.