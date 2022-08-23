'PFI Like Organisations Behind Shaheen Bagh,' Says Delhi Police SPP In Delhi HC

During Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid's bail plea hearing today (August 23), Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for Delhi police, Amit Prasad, said in Delhi High Court, that organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) were behind the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Khalid's bail plea was heard by a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar. The High Court will be hearing the matter on Thursday. Prasad said that he had already stated on the first date that there were many conspirators, and one of them was PFI.

He said that there was a narrative that Shaheen Bagh was created by "Dadis and Nanis" but these chats reveal that there was some other alliance behind it. "They were managing everything," he added.

Speaking of the alerts on the WhatsApp group, Prasad stated, "How sensitive and alert this group is reflected in the fact that they discussed whether even a candle should be placed outside Supreme Court or not".

Prasad read the chats where Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal's responsibility was fixed to maintain the protest sites in the Seelampur area.

Delhi police have charged Khalid with various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal conspiracy as well as provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid was denied bail by the lower court early in March 2022. He was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020 for his alleged role in the Delhi riots and has remained in jail since.

(Written By Sambhav Sharma, Image: PTI)