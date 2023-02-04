PFI Member Arrested From Bhopal In Terror Case, Court Grants Police Remand Till Feb 8

A member of banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested by the Bhopal police on February 3. The court later remanded him to police custody till February 8. The arrest was made in connection with a case filed by the Special Task force (STF) in 2022, an official said.

The PFI member, Wasid Khan, a resident of Sheopur, was associated with the banned organisation since 2017 and regularly participated in all the programs and secret meetings. He has also been accused of keeping in touch with the secret officials of the banned outfit.

"PFI member Wasid Khan (26), a resident of Sheopur, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against govt), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) besides the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the official said.

Joined PFI’s legal wing in 2019

In 2019, Khan joined PFI’s legal wing National Confederation of Human Rights organisation (NCHRO), and was currently serving as the state general secretary of NCHRO.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 4 in a joint operation with Bihar and UP police nabbed 8 people allegedly associated with the PFI. Three out of the 8 people were arrested from the Chakia subdivision area and were detained for joint interrogation by Bihar police and central agencies, as per sources.

The Centre in September 2022 banned PFI and several of its associates for five years under a stringent anti-terror law, accusing them of having "links" with global terror groups like ISIS.

(Image: PTI)