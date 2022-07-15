PFI Offices Raided In Patna A Day After '2047 Plot' Exposed; 1 Detained

Bihar Police on Friday raided multiple locations, including offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI), two days after it busted a "potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities" and plot to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One person has been detained following the raids. On Thursday, six people were picked up.

Bihar Police unearthed a chilling document that talks about plans to establish an "Islamic government" in India by the 100th anniversary of the country's independence. The eight-page document titled 'India 2047- Towards rule of Islam in India' was recovered after police busted a potential terror module with links to PFI and arrested six accused. 26 people have been named in the FIR.

The accused also includes retired Jharkhand Police officer Mohammad Jallauddin, former member of banned organisation SIMI and current member of PFI Athar Parvez and the alleged kingpin of the 'divide India' module Arman Malik.

Excerpts of the internal document marked 'not for circulation' states that the PFI is confident that even if 10 percent of the total Muslim population rally behind it, the outfit would "subjugate the majority community to their knees and bring back the glory of Islam in India."

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Parvez was allegedly in touch with some foreign organisations and was raising funds to carry out anti-India activities. "The police have also engaged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further probe pertaining to their money trail," a police official said.

PFI distances itself

Meanwhile, the PFI has distanced itself from the anti-India plot busted by Patna Police. Anis Ahmed, the General Secretary of the Islamist outfit, said that the police narrative shouldn't be believed.

He said that the PFI is being targeted. "NIA, ED and others came after us. Now they are asking state and city police to come after us. In the particular story created by the police, the dots are not matching...It is a work of fiction," Ahmed said.