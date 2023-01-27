'PFI Planned Murder Of Praveen Nettaru, Hindu Leaders On Target'; NIA Chargesheet Accessed

Months after the involvement of extremist banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) was suspected in BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's murder, Republic TV accessed the chargesheet submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.

According to the 69-page chargesheet, the PFI State Working Committee in Karnataka gave a go-ahead for the murder of Praveen Nettaru. The NIA has also taken the roles of the killer squads of PFI into account as they went on to work as the bodyguards of the organisation’s leaders and later carried out the assassination of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), BJP, and Hindu leaders.

As per the accessed chargesheet, it has been revealed that the weapons used in the assassinations were kept in schools, madrasas, masjids, and the house of PFI sympathisers. It has also been learnt that 21 mosques were being used by the organisation to carry out unlawful activities to destabilise the law and order of the Dakshina Kannada district.

The NIA in its chargesheet also mentioned that the PFI wanted to carry out murders in full public view so that they could achieve their goal of establishing the Islamic state by 2047.

NIA accesses Nettaru’s audio tape

Amid the investigation into the murder case of the BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, the NIA accessed the audio tape of Praveen Nettaru and his friend Charan Raj. The tape dates back to July 25, 2022, a day before the murder of Nettaru took place.

As per the audio tape, Nettaru informed his friend that he saw several unknown people following him on the bike and suspected that there could be an attack on him. The conversation tape also revealed that Nettaru was also planning to install CCTV to monitor the activities of the miscreants.

Praveen Nettaru murder case

Praveen Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was hacked to death by swords on the night of July 26 by bike-borne assailants in Bellare village in the district's Sullia taluk. The BJP Yuva Morcha leader used to run a broiler shop at Bellare near Puttur.

Following the killing of Nettaru tensions erupted at several places in Dakshina Kannada district. Soon after this, the murder case of Praveen Nettaru was handed over to the NIA by state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.