On the Centre's reported move to ban the Popular Front of India, PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed said that the Islamic organisation has not received any letter from the Union Government. He further asked as to why a ban has not been imposed on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that their "name comes in all riots".

"We have not received any letter from any Union Minister or anywhere. There is no genuine reason to ban PFI. The government doesn't have any legal reason to ban us," PFI General Secretary told Republic Media Network.

On reports of PFI's involvement in Karauli violence, Ahmed said, "A Rajasthan SP has said that that there is no PFI link to it. Secondly, an RSS local convener named Shukla is on the run. His name is on the FIR... PFI's name comes in all riots but why do you (media) ignore Sangh Parivar's name. Whenever such incident (like Karauli) happens, the BJP propaganda pushes a narrative and they try to defame PFI and nothing gets proved."

He said that the PFI had written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and DGP about the possibility of the communal attack. "Police made very good arrangements in other districts of Rajasthan but in Karauli, the administration failed and we saw what happened."

PFI Gen Secretary slams RSS

Blaming RSS for communal violence, he said that RSS' modus operandi has been the same for years wherein they come to Muslim areas and provoke them. He also alleged that PFI members have been arrested in fake cases.

"MP Minister said FFI was involved in Khargone but it is a lie. RSS is involved in the killing of 200 CPI members but they are not banned. Even Congress is involved in the killing of RSS members. Is Congress banned? The same yardstick should be applied to all," the PFI leader said.

He said that the PFI has been targeted but it is very vocal against the BJP's "hatred politics". "When we confront BJP politics so much it is natural that they will come after you. They have power and they control central agencies...So, ED, and NIA all are used against PFI. We are opposing BJP's policies hence they are against us."

India likely to ban Popular Front Of India: Sources

Sources told Republic TV that the Union government is likely to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) as early as next week. Formed in 2006, this outfit has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front - Social Democratic Party of India came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. As per sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ample amount of evidence paving for this outfit to be outlawed.

