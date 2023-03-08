PFI Terror Funding: NIA Busts Multi-State Hawala Network, Arrests 5 Operatives

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday, March 7 unearthed a large network of hawala operatives funding the Popular Front of India's terror activities in South India. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigations into the Phulwari Sharif PFI case of Bihar have led to the arrest of five members of the banned outfit in Karnataka and Kerala.

According to the agency, despite the ban imposed on it on September 27 last year, PFI leaders and members continued to propagate the ideology of violent extremism and were also arranging arms and ammunition to commit crimes.

Issuing a statement, NIA said, "A PFI funding-by-hawala module operating out of Bihar and Karnataka with roots in the UAE has been busted with the arrests of five PFI operatives from Kasargod, Kerala and Dakshin Kannada, Karnataka. PFI cadres in Phulwarisharif and Motihari had vowed to continue PFI activities in a clandestine manner in Bihar and had also arranged a firearm and ammunition recently to eliminate a youth of a particular community in Bihar’s East Champaran District. Three operatives of the module had been arrested on February 5, 2023."

NIA arrests 5 operatives in PFI terror funding case

Notably, searches were conducted at eight locations leading to the seizure of multiple digital devices and incriminating documents containing details of transactions running into several crores of rupees. According to an NIA official, Popular Front of India (PFI) members Mahammad Sinan, Sarfraz Nawaz, Iqbal and Abdul Rafeek M of Karnataka and Abid K M of Kerala have been arrested. According to an NIA official, the five accused will be produced in the NIA Special Court Patna.

The investigation agency asserted that the five arrested have been found to be actively involved in PFI's criminal conspiracy to move and channelise illicit funds procured from outside India for distribution among PFI leaders and cadres. Earlier in this case, seven accused persons have already been arrested when they had gathered in Phulwari Sharif area of Patna in July last year for training and to carry out acts of terror and violence.

Following the leads, the official said, the NIA investigators reached Nawaz and Sinan who had been found making deposits in the bank accounts of the accused and suspects in the PFI case.

"Dogged pursuit of the money trail and connecting the dots, the NIA managed to unravel the international conspiracy and linkages to the funds while investigating Iqbal and other associates who had collected illegally generated funds from Dubai and Abu Dhabi and handed them over to Sinan, Nawaz, Rafeek and Abid in India," an NIA official said adding that investigations have shown that Sarfaraz, Sinan and Rafeek deposited this money in different bank accounts of the accused and the suspects.

The NIA said further investigations are on to track to trace and choke international as well domestic illicit funding channels of the PFI.