PFI To Carry Out Nationwide Protest Today Against Attachment Of Its Bank Accounts By ED

In a key development, the Popular Front of India (PFI) will carry out a nationwide protest on Friday against the attachment of its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate. As per sources, the stir shall commence at 2 pm. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Rajasthan PFI secretary Taj Mohammad Pathan claimed, "The action taken by the government via the ED is a conspiracy to stifle the voice of the PFI which has the most strident opposition voice in the country". Maintaining that there was nothing new in the ED allegations, he mentioned that the PFI has already submitted documents to the Income Tax department.

#LIVE | The govt is taking action via agencies. PFI is raising the issues of people. We want to give the message that people are not scared of agencies. PFI is not a voice that can be stifled: Taj Mohammad Pathan, Rajasthan PFI Secy on nationwide stirhttps://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/JHrurNUUkl — Republic (@republic) June 3, 2022

ED takes action

On June 1, the ED announced that it had provisionally attached 23 PFI bank accounts and 10 bank accounts of PFI's front organization Rehab India Foundation (RIF) having a collective balance of Rs.68.62 lakh under section 5 of the PMLA. This provision deals with the attachment of property involved in money laundering. During the course of an ongoing investigation, the ED discovered that more than Rs.60 crore had been deposited in the bank accounts of the PFI since 2009 and more than half of the same was deposited in cash. Similarly, Rs.58 crore was deposited in RIF's accounts from 2010 onwards.

Alleging that the PFI has indulged in the laundering of proceeds of crime in active collusion with other accused persons, it accused the organization of having a well-structured presence in the Gulf countries for mobilization of funds. For instance, the central agency asserted that funds are transferred from abroad to the bank accounts of the PFI's sympathizers, office-bearers, members and their relatives in India and then channeled to the bank accounts of the outfit, RIF and its associates. According to the ED, an attempt was being made to project this movement of funds as legitimate transfers.