'PFI Was Planning To Topple Govt,' NIA Chargesheet On Banned Outfit Reveals | Exclusive

The NIA has filed its fifth chargesheet this month against 19 people of the Popular Front of India (PFI). Twelve of the people were the National Executive Council (NEC) members, founding members, and senior leaders of the banned outfit.

PFI has been charged in a case related to criminal conspiracy having the aim of destabilising and dismembering the country.

NIA's probe has also exposed a trail of funding by PFI to its terror operatives and weapons trainers across the country, both in cash and through regular bank transfers in the guise of payment of salaries.

All such PFI people have been held in cases lodged by the NIA or by different state police forces. The investigating agency has already frozen 37 bank accounts of the PFI organisations as well as 40 bank accounts linked to 19 individuals associated with the PFI, virtually ending the organisation's functioning activities.

The action by the NIA on these bank accounts took place around the country, including Guwahati, Sundipur, Imphal, Kozhikode, Chennai, New Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kurnool.

Criminal conspiracy to divide the nation by PFI

A criminal conspiracy was being planned by PFI, acting through the NEC, its members, and persons associated with the PFI, to divide the nation on communal aspects. The investigation into the organisation has been going on since April 2022.

It was also found that the main motive of the conspiracy was to overthrow the existing system of secular and democratic governance in India and replace it with an Islamic Caliphate, along with Shariah and Islamic law.

The organisation was putting together a secretive force to achieve its long-term objective of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047. It had also found a strategy to wage an armed struggle against the Centre by radicalising and recruiting Muslim youth who already pledged their allegiance to the PFI and its ideology.

PFI had plans to topple the Indian government

It also had plans for its Army/militia to begin a war to disintegrate and topple the Indian government, to establish an Islamic Caliphate.

The PFI members who were chargesheeted under the various sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act have been identified as OMA Salam, EM Abdul Rahiman, Anis Ahmed, Afsar Pasha, VP Nazaruddin, E Abubacker, Prof P Koya, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Abdul Wahid Sait, AS Ismail, Adv Mohd Yusuf, Mohammed Basheer, Shafeer K P, Jaseer K P, Shahid Nasir, Waseem Ahmed, Mohammed Shakif, Muhammed Farooq Ur Rahman and Yasar Arafat alias Yasir Hasan.

They were held by NIA at 39 locations in September 2022, across the country.

About PFI

PFI was established in 2006 with the partnership of the National Development Front (NDF) of Kerala and the Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD). OMA Salam was the Chairman, EM Abdul Rahiman the Vice-chairman, VP Nazarudding the National Secretary, and Anees Ahmed the national general secretary of the National Executive Council or NEC, the vital decision-making body of PFI.