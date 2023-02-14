'PFI Was Preparing Raw Material For Terror': Amit Shah Highlights 'rising Above Votebanks'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, February 14, in an exclusive interview with ANI, addressed multiple issues including the upcoming North-East elections, the Opposition's attacks, the PFI ban, and the Hindenburg-Adani row.

Speaking on the recently imposed ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Shah outlined how it was important to rise above vote banks and prioritise the Nation’s security.

"Popular Front of India was an extremist organisation aiming to radicalise the people. It was a fanatic group that was gathering raw materials to spread terror. Initially, it was limited to the region of Karnataka, but eventually it spread its roots across the Nation. It was very important to outlaw this organization, and we have always been committed to protect the Nation’s security," Shah said.

On being questioned about previous attempts to ban the PFI and on comparing the Congress and PFI in political attacks, he said, "PFI was earlier charged, and Congress attempted to ban the group but failed as the Court put a stay on it. I did not say they are synonymous; I said the Congress was unsuccessful in banning the radical group and we successfully outlawed it.”

Popular Front of India (PFI) banned under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on 22 Septemberm, 2022, outlawed the PFI under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for a period of five years. The ban cited the group's purported links to outlawed Islamist organisations like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Reportedly, over 250 people were held during the first raid on September 22. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's premier anti-terror organization, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which combats financial crimes, conducted the raids.

Follow-up raids were also held in sunsequent days. The group shortly announced its liquidation, though operations by agencies to ward against any reprisals have been periodically undertaken.