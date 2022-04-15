PFI's Taj Mohammad Pathan Dismisses MHA's Ban Rumours; 'We Work In Rhythm With Democracy'

Snubbing speculations over the organisational ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) nationwide, PFI State Secretary (Rajasthan) Taj Mohammad Pathan asserted that his organisation function in view of democratic structure. Furthermore, he refuted allegations that PFI operates at the behest of anti-national elements and carried our terror activities. The clarification holds relevance as Republic Media Network broke the information that the Centre is likely to ban the PFI as early as next week, as per sources.

"We have received no such (ban on PFI) official information or confirmation. If the ban is implemented, we will utilise whatever rights that are available to democratic bodies to raise strong objections against the motion," Pathan said.

On charges upon PFI over alleged communal clashes & terror activities

"There is no such allegation or charge against our organisation, nor do we indulge in such methodology. As long as PFI is working in the rhythm with democratic principles, we will continue," Taj Mohammad Pathan further asserted.

BJP-ruled Centre likely to ban PFI

Sources revealed that both the Enforcement Directorate as well as the National Investigation Agency have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attack in the US. To support its case, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been a part of both organizations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a pivotal role in mobilizing funding for the anti-CAA protests.

PFI is alleged to be involved in the following cases: