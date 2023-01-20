Pfizer CEO Silent On Vaccine Questions At WEF; Union Min Slams Cong For 'foreign Vax' Push

US-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla was confronted on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos on the efficacy of its coronavirus vaccine. However, Bourla is seen running away while ignoring the queries.

In the viral video, a Rebel News journalist is heard asking Pfizer CEO why the firm kept the secret that its COVID-19 vaccine did not stop the transmission of viral.

Albert Bourla is seen walking away, only to say, "Thank you very much" and "Have a nice day".

"You (Pfizer) said it was 100 per cent effective, then 90 per cent, then 80 per cent, then 70 per cent, but we now know that the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why do you keep that secret?" the journalist can be heard asking.

Furthermore, the journalist asks whether it was time to apologise to the world and give refunds to the nations that brought COVID vaccines that did not yield results. But the Pfizer boss did not solicit a response

When the COVID vaccination drive commenced, Pfizer sought an indemnity bond that spared it from legal lawsuits in case there are adverse effects from the vaccine.

WE CAUGHT HIM! Watch what happened when @ezralevant & @OzraeliAvi spotted Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, on the street in Davos today.



We finally asked him all the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask.



Story: https://t.co/eIp37FWNtz



SUPPORT: https://t.co/aJiaQfYNuD pic.twitter.com/6jSVAzCB0d — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

Union minister hits out Congress for pushing foreign vaccine's case

Retweeting the video of the Pfizer chief's encounter with a reporter, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar hit out at Congress for pushing the case of foreign vaccines.

"Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity. And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidamabaram n Jairam Ramesh kept pushing the case of foreign vaccines during Covid," Chandrasekhar said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also said that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and others, battled for foreign-made vaccines. "They kept creating vaccine hesitancy too about Indian-made vaccines! Some called it the BJP vaccine. Will they apologise & tell us about their DEAL?" he asked.