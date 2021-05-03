Pfizer Donates Medicines Worth USD 70 Million To India Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As India continues to tackle the COVID-19 surge amid the second wave, global pharma major Pfizer has come to the country's aid by supplying its medicines. Pfizer is supplying its medicines worth USD 70 million (over Rs 510 crore). According to reports, the medicines will be disbursed from their distribution centres in the US, Europe and Asia. According to the company's Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, the distribution centres have been identified as a part of India's COVID-19 treatment protocol.

Pfizer donates medicines to India

In a LinkedIn post on Monday, Bourla expressed concerns surrounding the COVID-19 situation in India. In addition, he also stated that Pfizer is committed to partner up with India to tackle to COVID-19 situation. He further added that the organisation is 'quickly working' to mobilise its largest humanitarian relief effort.

"We are deeply concerned by the critical COVID-19 situation in India, and our hearts go out to you, your loved ones and all the people of India," he said in a mail sent to Pfizer India employees that he has shared on his linked.in post. "We are committed to being a partner in India's fight against this disease and are quickly working to mobilize the largest humanitarian relief effort in our company's history," Mr Bourla said.

Pfizer is aiming to make the medicines available immediately. Bourla has additionally stated that "we will work closely with the government and our NGO partners to get them to where they are needed most," he added. Currently, Pfizer employees at distribution centres in the US, Europe and Asia are working on rushing the shipments of medicines that the Government of India has identified as a part of its protocol.

"We are donating these medicines to help make sure that every COVID-19 patient in every public hospital across the country can have access to the Pfizer medicines they need free of charge," Mr Bourla added.

India records 3,68,147 fresh cases

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1, 62,93,003, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

Image Credits: AP/PTI

With PTI Inputs