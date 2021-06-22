'Pfizer In Final Stages To Get Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine In India': CEO Albert Bourla

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is in the "final stages" of getting emergency approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the company CEO Albert Bourla said on Tuesday, June 22. Addressing a virtual event, he hoped that the company will finalize an agreement with the Indian government soon.

"Pfizer is now in final stages to get approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India. I hope very soon we will finalize an agreement with the government," Albert Bourla said at the 15th Annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit.

The vaccine, developed by Pfizer in partnership with the German firm BioNtech has a very high efficacy of over 90% in preventing Coronavirus infection.

Earlier this month, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health at Niti Aayog said the Central government is considering the approval of vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna in India.

Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) discarded specific trials of COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by other international regulatory bodies. The step is seen as a big move to clear the way for foreign vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna to meet the country's urgent requirement.

DCGI Chief VG Somani had said that this will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation.

Pfizer demands indemnity bond from Indian Government

Pfizer, which is ready to offer 5 crore doses to India between July and October this year, has sought certain relaxations from the government, including indemnification. The pharmaceutical company has held a series of interactions with government authorities recently and shared the most recent data points regarding efficacy trials and approvals for its vaccine in various countries and by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Several foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna have demanded an indemnity bond in India that will exempt them from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccines.

(With inputs from ANI)