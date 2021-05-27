Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Likely To Be Available In India In July; Govt In Talks: Dr VK Paul

Days after sources reported of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine offer, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul has affirmed that the American pharmaceutical firm is in talks with the Indian government for the supply of its anti-Coronavirus jabs. Dr Paul, while confirming that Pfizer has indicated availability of COVID-19 vaccines, added that the American vaccine which has shown the efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic COVID infection after two doses, could be made available in India in the coming month of July. The NITI Aayog member has also confirmed that Pfizer has sought indemnity against liability, adding that the Centre is examining the request.

"We are engaged with Pfizer as they've indicated the availability of a certain volume of vaccines in the coming months, possibly in July. They've requested indemnity against liability to all the nations. We are examining this request. There is no decision as of now," Dr VK Paul said on Thursday.

It is important to note that Pfizer had earlier withdrawn its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application in India after the Centre had sought additional information regarding its COVID-19 vaccine. However, with the Centre now enlisting all COVID-19 vaccines approved in the UK, USA, Japan and by the WHO for a fast-track approval in India, the doors for Pfizer could be opened up soon. The Pfizer vaccine has shown the efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic COVID infection after two doses and appears to be equally protective across all age groups and against all variants of the virus so far.

EAM Jaishankar to negotiate vaccine import with US?

Pertinently, the development comes at a time when EAM S Jaishankar has just landed in the United States of America for his 5-day visit and is expected to negotiate a vaccine deal for India and the neighbouring countries. One possible inhibitor to the widespread use of the Pfizer vaccine in India is the fact that it has to be stored at -18 degree Celsius requiring a vastly more powerful cold chain.

Incidentally, sources have reported that the issue of vaccine shortage in India will come up during EAM Jaishankar's meetings in the US, even though the visit isn't just particularly about the same. Highlighting that US has some stock of COVID-19 vaccine doses, sources said that there will be discussions on how to get them to India, adding that indemnity and EUA remain an issue.

Pfizer, Moderna offer COVID vaccines

Earlier this week, sources reported that Pfizer has offered 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots to India this year. Meanwhile, another US-based pharmaceutical firm, Moderna is likely to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India by next year, PTI sources had reported. Moderna is said to be in talks with Cipla and other Indian firms to supply 5 crore doses mostly by the end of this year. To date, Russia's 'Sputnik Light' is the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to be known with trials currently underway by other manufacturers. Significantly, Moderna's anti-COVID jab is said to have 94.1% effectiveness at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 after the second dose.

India To Get Vaccinations On-demand By August

While India faces an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, sources have said that from August onwards, citizens of the country would not have to register in advance or stand in long queues, and would simply be able to go and get vaccinated. This is on account of the country aiming to have 8-10 vaccine companies at its disposal by August and to manufacture over 300 crore vaccine doses by the end of the year, a figure that is double the country population. Union Health Ministry has announced that the 216 crore doses of COVID vaccines would be manufactured in India between August to December 2021, while Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul later informed that the number is likely to reach 300 crore doses by the first quarter of 2022.