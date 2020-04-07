PGIMER Employees Take One-day Salary Cut And Contribute Rs 2.15 Crore To PM-CARES Fund

The employees of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have taken a one-day salary cut and amassed a total of Rs 2.15 crore to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund in order to fight the deadly Coronavirus Pandemic.

Besides contributing to the PM-CARES, PGIMER’s COVID-19 cell has also set up a dedicated isolation ward in Nehru Extension Block which is now fully functional with 250 beds and adequate ICU units for the treatment of patients with severe symptoms.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund in order to fight against the pandemic, people from all walks of life rose to the occasion and contributed to the fund as the nation grappled with the pandemic. From Bollywood fraternity and sportstars to industrialists and corporates, many contributed in large numbers

Coronavirus in India

The nation is witnessing a swell in the number of positive cases. With the nationwide lockdown in its 14th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 4,280, of which 111 have succumbed to the infection while 3,851 cases are still active; 318 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been deploying all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.

