A sero-survey conducted by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh showed that at least 71% of children in the city have developed COVID-19 antibodies.

Speaking to ANI, on Monday, PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram said that the COVID survey was observed on 2,700 children, 71% of whom displayed self-developed antibodies against the 2019 coronavirus. The samples were collected from children living in Chandigarh's rural, urban and slum areas.



"We are the beginning of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A survey conducted by PGIMER, Chandigarh among 2,700 children shows 71% of them have developed antibodies," Dr Ram informed. He added that the study reported, "children won't be affected disproportionately during the third wave."

'Antibodies developed from COVID infection'

As per the PGIMER survey, 69-73% of children had developed antibodies. "The number could be rounded off to approximately 71%," Dr Ram mentioned. Talking about the source of the antibody production, Dr Ram said that it was likely that children developed the antibodies due to COVID infection. "We know that there are no vaccines available for children so the antibodies develop due to COVID-19 infection," the PGIMER director added. He also predicted that these children are unlikely to get affected by a third COVID wave.

While talking about the severity of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Ram said that the peak time of the virus may be delayed. However, he asserted that it is imperative for all eligible people to get inoculated against the coronavirus and abide follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The PGIMER director also said breakthrough infections are found within just 6-10% of patients. He added that the severity reduces considerably if it is a breakthrough infection.

COVID-19 in India: over 27K cases on Spetember 12

India reported 27,000 plus cases in a single day on September 12. As per the Union Health Department, Maharashtra currently leads the tally of total infections with 65 lakh cases followed by Kerala (43.8 lakh) and Karnataka (29.6 lakh). COVID-related deaths in the country have touched 442,874 with 219 deaths recorded on September 12.

On the positive side, the tally of active cases has reduced to three lakh and comprises 1.13% of overall infections. The recovery rate has sprung up to 97.54%.

On the vaccination front, India has administered over 74 crore doses. A total of 17.7 crore people have been fully immunised.

