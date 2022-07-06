Phase 1 of video surveillance system at railway stations to be completed by January '23

The first phase of the Indian Railways' video surveillance system project at stations across the country will be completed by January 2023, RailTel said in a statement on Wednesday.

RailTel is the implementing agency for the programme.

The first phase of the project will cover major stations of category A1, A, B and C numbering 756, and is likely to be completed by January 2023, it said, adding that the remaining stations will be covered in the second phase.

In a bid to enhance security at railway stations which are major hubs of transportation, the railways is in the process of installing Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System (VSS) at stations, that is, waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/exit, platforms, foot over bridges and booking offices, the statement said.

The Ministry of Railways had approved the project under Nirbhaya funds.

"We need to rapidly absorb new technology in railways, be it for rolling stock, construction, safety, cyber security, or in situations where there is a human interface," Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said.

CCTV cameras of stations and video feeds will be monitored at three levels to ensure enhanced safety and security at railway premises. The system comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Video Analytics Software and Facial Recognition Software which will help to detect known criminals triggering an alert when they enter station premises.

Network Management System (NMS) has also been provided for monitoring of cameras, server, UPS and switches which can be viewed from any web browser by authorised personnel, it said.

Four types of IP cameras (Dome type, bullet types, Pan Tilt Zoom type and Ultra HD- 4k) are being installed to ensure maximum coverage of the railway premises. This will give an extra edge to Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials for ensuring enhanced security. The recording of video feeds form CCTV cameras will be stored for 30 days, the statement added.

Talking about the safety features of the system, the railways said it shall act as a tool to respond to situations effectively, aiding faster decision making and act as a great learning for better preparedness to meet any incident and eventualities with some software based application like video analytic and face recognition.

"With the finalisation of the executing agencies, the implementation of the project will be fast-tracked. The most modern software and hardware will be used in this project.

"This VSS system will be IP based and will have a network of CCTV cameras. These CCTVs are being networked on optical fiber cable and the video feed of the cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts, but also at a centralised CCTV control room at divisional and zonal level," said Aruna Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, RailTel.