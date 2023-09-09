Phase 2 Of Varuna Bilateral Exercise Between Indian And French Navies Underway

Phase 2 of the 21st edition of the Varuna bilateral exercise between the Indian and French navies was conducted in the Arabian Sea. It was conducted over three days. It focused on joint ops, underway replenishment and various tactical manoeuvers between the two navies.



Indian and French Navy bilateral naval exercise was initiated in 1993. The exercise was later christened Varuna in 2001 and has since become a hallmark of robust Indo-French relations having grown in scope and complexity over the years, this exercise provides an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices and procedures. The first edition of this exercise witnessed the participation of INS Chennai, guided missile frigate INS Teg, maritime patrol aircraft P8I and Dornier, also integral helicopters and Mig 29K aircraft.

About the Phase 2 of the 21st edition of Varuna Exercise

Phase 2 of this exercise was conducted in the Arabian Sea. The exercise witnessed the participation of guided missile frigates, tankers, maritime patrol aircraft and integral helicopters by both countries. Units of both navies endeavoured to enhance and hone their warfighting skills, improve interoperability and demonstrate their ability to promote peace, security and stability in the region.



The first phase of this exercise was conducted from 16th-20th Jan 2023. It witnessed the participation of French aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle, Frigates FS Forbin and Provence, support vessel FS Marne and maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique. The exercise witnessed advanced air defence exercises, tactical manoeuvres, surface firings, underway replenishment and other maritime operations.



The exercise provides an opportunity for both countries to learn from each other's best practices. The exercises facilitate operational-level interaction between both navies to foster cooperation for good order at sea. It also underscores shared commitment to security, safety and freedom of global maritime commons and this exercise will further strengthen military ties between India and France especially at sea amid the ongoing crisis with China and to cooperate to remove any restrictions that hinder free movement and operating of the global seas and it will also encourage the sharing of naval technology as well as important information related to security and maritime protection of both India and France.