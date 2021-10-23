Phase 2 Trial Of Bharat Biotech's Nasal Vaccine Nears End; Showing Good Results: Dr Ella

On the verge of completion of the phase-2 trial for the country's first nasal vaccine, Bharat Biotech Chairman and MD Dr Krishna Ella on Saturday said that the trial has so far shown good results. Dr. Ella exuded hope that the vaccine will help in controlling the transmission of the COVID-19 infection. The statement of the Chairman and MD of Bharat Biotech on the nasal vaccine came as he congratulated the country on achieving the feat of administering more than 1 billion or 100 crore doses of vaccines.

"We have almost completed phase 2 trials for the nasal vaccine and it has shown good results. This vaccine will help in controlling the transmission of COVID-19 infection," Dr Krishna Ella said.

BBV154, an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine, is the first of its kind COVID-19 vaccine to undergo human trials in India. The Phase 1 trial was carried out in healthy volunteers of age groups ranging from 18-60 years and was said to be well tolerated. The vaccine received regulatory approvals for phase 2/3 trials in August. As informed by Dr. Ella, the 2nd phase of the trial is near completion, after which the 3rd phase will commence.

Injected vs nasal vaccine

Most viruses, including those associated with SARs-COV-2, enter through the mucosa and infect the cells and molecules present in the mucosal membranes. Intramuscular vaccines fail to trigger an immune response from the mucose and depend on immune cells from other parts of the body and are therefore not as effective as nasal vaccines, which interacts with the T-Cell that exists in the nose and the throat and targets the immune cells present in the mucosal membrane, besides, triggering immune cells in other parts of the body. Moreover, nasal vaccines are easier to administer than intramuscular vaccines.

While the nasal vaccine is still in the trial phase, India has 2 intramuscular vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D.

As per sources, around 75% of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 31% have got jabbed twice.