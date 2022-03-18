Phase II & III Clinical Trial Data Of India's First MRNA COVID Vaccine Submitted To DCGI

As India continues to expand its vaccination programme against COVID-19, India’s first mRNA-based COVID vaccine developed by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals has completed its Phase II & III trials. As per ANI sources, the manufacturers on Friday submitted phase II & III trial data to the vaccine regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for evaluation.



The data will be thoroughly evaluated by the DCGI’s Subject Expert Committee before granting it a recommendation for public use.

The vaccine was given the nod for conducting phases II &III of trials in August last year after its phase I data was cleared by the DCGI. The company submitted the Phase I study's interim clinical results to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's National Regulatory Authority (NRA). Moderna's COVID vaccine is also an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

As per the ANI report, the biopharma company has also developed a specific vaccine targetting the Omicron variant which will be later tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity. The mRNA-based vaccine platform will play a pivotal role in the formation of other future vaccines too. Earlier, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava had hailed the development of the vaccine and asserted that the platform will be useful in future for the treatment of other diseases.

"India is heading towards becoming a vaccine superpower and in fact, these vaccines are going to be available for other diseases," said Dr Bhargava.

Besides, on the development of an indigenous mRNA-based vaccine, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog had said, "This mRNA platform of vaccine is an asset today in wake of COVID and also beyond it for other diseases. It could be malaria, dengue or TB. There are so many diseases for which we are still hunting for affordable and effective vaccines."

The Gennova Biopharmaceuticals is a part of the Emcure group of companies and is based in Pune. The biotechnology company has been working on the nation’s first mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine since 2020.

Genetic Vaccines

Genetic Vaccines are the vaccines that are being produced using genetic components- like DNA, RNA. Genetic vaccines induce the genetic material needed to create the COVID-19 immunisation in the host. These vaccines contain genetic elements that code for pathogen antigens (specific proteins). Human cells take up the DNA/ mRNA and create proteins based on the genetic information in the plasmid (mRNA/ DNA) that they have taken up. These genes in the Coronavirus vaccine code for the S-protein or Spike protein, which forms the Coronavirus's outer layer.

Image: ANI