'Phasi Pe Tang Dunga': MP Collector's Warning For Staff Over Missed Vaccination Target

Livid over a missed COVID-19 vaccination target, Gwalior district collector in Madhya Pradesh has purportedly told employees concerned that they will be "hanged" if they fail to take enough efforts which include "prostrating" before people to convince them to get jabbed, sitting in their houses for 24 hours and like. Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh flew off the handle during a meeting of employees of Bhitarwar tehsil of the Gwalior district on Tuesday after he came to know that the COVID-19 vaccination target was not achieved.

"There shouldn't be a delay of even a single day. If it (vaccination work is missed) happens, 'phasi pe tang dunga' (will hang you). No one should be left out of vaccination coverage. Go and request people, go to agricultural fields, prostrate before people, sit in their houses for 24 hours, urge them. I don't bother, I want full vaccination," he purportedly said.

A video clip of the meeting has gone viral.

When reporters asked the collector about his remarks, Singh said he had warned officials of suspension and termination of services if the vaccination target is not completed within two days.

The Madhya Pradesh government has set the target of vaccinating the eligible population till this December-end.

A total of 9,50,21,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far in MP, including 2,39,624 on Tuesday, as per an official release.