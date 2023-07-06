PhD Of Kerala Chief Minister's Additional Private Secretary Copied, Alleges KSU

The galore of plagiarism and fraud allegations in connection with the academicians associated with the Marxist party doesn’t seem to stop. This time the trouble for the additional private secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, Dr Ratheesh Kaliyadan, seems to intensify as the Kerala Students Union (KSU) has alleged that Kaliyadan’s PhD is plagiarised.

In view of the allegation, the students union state secretary Aloshious Xavier has also written to the police demanding a probe in the matter. He has also urged the Kerala police to take Ratheesh Kaliyadan into custody.

In his letter to the police, students union Kerala secretary Aloshious Xavier claimed that UGC accredited software Turnitin has found that 70% of the content in Kaliyadan’s PhD is plagiarised. He further stated that Kaliyadan’s offence is criminal and therefore demanded a probe against him.

Xavier has also written to the Vice-Chancellor of Assam University stating the PhD thesis titled, ‘A study of the effectiveness of the critical pedagogic approach for media education at high secondary level in Kerala’, is copied.

A day earlier, KSU had also raised allegations against the tenure of the PhD as it claimed Ratheesh was secured the doctorate in just two years as against the UGC mandate of three years.

Similar Thesis submitted in Mysore University

The student’s union contended that the thesis submitted by Ratheesh Kaliyadan was copied from another thesis submitted by a scholar named PV Rajesh at Mysore University. Rajesh submitted his PhD 10 months before Ratheesh.

“The layout of Ratheesh Kaliyadan’s thesis is similar to that of PV Rajesh. It is most likely that both theses were prepared by the same person. The thesis submitted to Assam University in November 2014 by Ratheesh Kaliyadan was similar to the thesis submitted by PV Rajesh at Mysore University in January 2014,” Xavier informed Republic. “The objective of the dissertation is word to word copy,” he added, sharing the copies of both the theses.

Ratheesh responds to media, says filed a complaint

After the allegations against Ratheesh came to light, he responded to the criticism against his tenure of PhD and stated that the charges are false and are being made to humiliate him. He added that he does not want to comment on the merits of the allegations as he has filed a complaint with Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner. In view of the allegations, Republic tried to contact him seeking a response, however, he did not respond.

Republic Digital has also written an email to Professor Dr VK Nagaraj (retd), former pro vice-chancellor of Assam University, the guide to the dissertation of Ratheesh, seeking his response.

Assam University Registrar promises impartial probe into alleged plagiarism

Trouble is mounting for Kerala CM's academic advisor as Assam University Registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath has promised an impartial probe into the allegations of plagiarism.

"It is a criminal offence and the accused is liable to be punished under relevant sections only if, the charges stand correct," Nath said. He continued that assured action will be taken once the probe is done into the same.

The Registrar further clarified to Republic Digital about being unaware of the same until brought to light by Republic.

Hinting at the strong possibility of the charges may have strong standing, he stated that the plagiarism checker was not advanced enough back in 2014 to track such activities.

(The story will be updated after Professor Dr VK Nagaraj's response)