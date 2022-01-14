Philippines Defence Secy Lorenzana Confirms BrahMos Cruise Missile Deal With India

The Philippines Defence Secretary on Friday confirmed that country is going ahead with India's BrahMos Aerospace's export-order proposal to provide supersonic cruise missiles for its navy. Defence Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana stated that he had granted a 'Notice of Award' on December 31, 2021, to BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, accepting its bid to supply the $374 million shore-based anti-ship missile system. "As head of procuring entity (HOPE), I recently signed the Notice of Award for the Philippine Navy Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile Acquisition Project," he wrote in a Facebook post.

He further stated that the deal involves the delivery of three batteries, training for operators and maintainers, and the necessary Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) package, which was negotiated with the Government of India. It was first conceived in 2017, and the President's Office accepted its inclusion in the Horizon 2 Priority Projects in 2020, he added. "The Coastal Defense Regiment of the Philippine Marines will be the primary employer of this modern strategic defence capability of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," the Defence Secretary added.

BrahMos supersonic missile built by Indo-Russian joint venture

The deal is said to be a huge step forward for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government in pushing defence exports. As per ANI, DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace have been working together over the past few months to secure an export deal to friendly foreign countries. The BrahMos supersonic missile, which is built by an Indo-Russian joint venture, can be launched from submarines, ships, planes, or land.

Deal with the Philippines is part of India's 'made-in-India' initiative

It is significant to mention here that the current deal with the Philippines is part of India's 'made-in-India' initiative for defence weapons. The said order would be the nation's biggest in the field after the DRDO received orders for weapons locating radars from the Armenian government. Meanwhile, India is likely to receive more such orders from "friendly nations" in the near future, as New Delhi entered the advanced stage of discussions, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP/PTI/ANI